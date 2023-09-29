'Hallow' prayer app accomplished its goal during the GOP debate, company says: 'Pray with me real quick'

The Catholic prayer app Hallow explained why the company decided to place an ad toward the end of Wednesday night's televised Republican debate, which was held in Simi Valley, California. Former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking with Fox News Digital after the second GOP debate, charges "that not only Donald Trump but other candidates on that stage are walking away from elements of that conservative agenda.

Millions of viewers of this week's Republican primary debate likely noticed a perhaps unusual commercial toward the end of the evening: an invitation to pray. The 30-second ad featured actor Jonathan Roumie, best known forRoumie is one of the narrators on Hallow, a Catholic prayer app.

"Hey, I know you're in the middle of something, but I wonder if you'd just take a few seconds to pray with me real quick," said Roumie in the adthe sign of the crossActor Jonathan Roumie appeared in an ad for the Catholic prayer app Hallow at the end of Wednesday night's Republican debate held in California.said Roumie"Help us to listen to your voice, even when we're distracted, or tired. We pray this in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit." headtopics.com

Mike Pence on his ‘sleeping with a teacher’ debate moment tells Fox News he and his wife are 'a team...i coudn't do it without her'

He continued,"Thank you so much. I just want to encourage you."‘IN GOD WE TRUST’ ESSENTIAL TO AMERICA'S FUTURE AS NATIONAL FAITH APPEARS TO WANE, SAYS WASHINGTON PASTOR

The second GOP debate took place in Simi Valley, California, and was hosted by FOX Business. It was held at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum.

Alex Jones, Hallow's CEO and founder, told Fox News Digital this week in an interview that his company chose to advertise to bring some tranquility to an emotionally charged event.drive great stress

, anxiety and division in so many of us," said Jones.

Alex Jones, creator of the Hallow app, told Fox News Digital that he was"honored to be able to help folks to take a pause" during the GOP debate this week, held in Simi Valley, California."We were honored to be able to help folks to take a pause during [the Wednesday] night debate and, through prayer, invite Jesus into our hearts," said Jones.

Jones explained that the goal of Hallow"is to help people of all backgrounds find peace in God."

He said,"We’re hopeful that through prayer we all might be able to come together, despite our divisions."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, some people said they found the Hallow advertisement more impactful than some of the candidates' debate performances.

"DeSantis the clear winner tonight," wrote one X user. "The Hallow app ad during the GOP presidential debate rocks! Short, powerful, honest, the true way forward," said X user Jim Corbett.

"The Hallow app commercial was a #superwin for me," wrote user Donna Cartier Stark.

"I'm so past the entertainment factor of evaluating the applicants of this job. I leveled up long ago."

The Hallow app is available to download for both Android and iPhone.The ad appeared to have done its job, a representative from Hallow told Fox News Digital.