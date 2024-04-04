Hall of Famer Dave Winfield impressed with Juan Soto's performance in spring training

From one New York Yankees right fielder to the another, Hall of Famer Dave Winfield knows how much Juan Soto means to his former squad. Heading into the 2024 season, all Yankee fans could talk about was how Soto's addition to an already-stacked lineup would look, especially after a disappointing 82-80 season the year prior. Soto's successful spring training , where he was hitting the ball out of the park left and right, made the hype even more palpable.
It was there in Tampa Bay where Winfield got to see Soto interacting with his new teammates in the Yankees' locker room, and he knew then that he was going to fit in nicely. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'I saw him in spring training in the Yankees’ locker room. He looks like he’s loose, confident,' Winfield told Fox News Digital while promoting the new 'Cracker Jack at the Ballpark' exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New Yor
Hall Of Famer Dave Winfield Juan Soto New York Yankees Spring Training Performance
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KXDF News 13 - 🏆 266. / 63 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »