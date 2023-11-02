Hall of Famer college basketball coach Bobby Knight dies at age 83

United States Headlines Read more: CBSNEWYORK »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KPBSNEWS: Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight has died at 83Nicknamed 'the General,' Knight spent nearly three decades at Indiana University and several seasons at Texas Tech. His teams racked up wins, but he was controversial on and off the court.

Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕

NPR: Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight has died at 83Nicknamed 'the General,' Knight spent nearly three decades at Indiana University and several seasons at Texas Tech. His teams racked up wins, but he was controversial on and off the court.

Source: NPR | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Bobby Knight’s NSFW golf video encapsulated the rage, humor and competitiveness of the late coachKnight's temper was display during a golf video produced with him as the star. He died Wednesday at 83.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

ABC13HOUSTON: Bobby Knight death: Legendary Indiana University basketball coach dies at 83Bobby Knight, the legendary Indiana University basketball coach, has died at the age of 83.

Source: abc13houston | Read more ⮕

KPRC2: Bobby Knight, legendary Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach, dies at 83Bobby Knight, the Indiana University basketball coach who guided the Hoosiers to three NCAA championships, has died at 83, his family said.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more ⮕

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Bobby Knight death: Legendary Indiana University basketball coach dies at 83Bobby Knight, the legendary Indiana University basketball coach, has died at the age of 83.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more ⮕