Haley and DeSantis tangle over fracking in second GOP debate

Two days after his inauguration, on Jan. 10, 2019, DeSantis signed an executive order implementing the change.

Haley tried to frame DeSantis as opposed to American energy independence because as governor he directed state environmental officials to oppose fracking, the process of injecting pressurized liquid into bedrock to extract oil or gas.

On the presidential campaign trail, DeSantis has reversed course and expressed support for fracking in states that allow it.

“Ron DeSantis is against fracking. He’s against drilling,” Haley said. “He always talks about what happens on day one, you better watch out because what happens on day two is when you’re in trouble. Day two in Florida, you ban fracking, you ban offshore drilling.”DeSantis’s actions on fracking have been more nuanced than Haley’s attack suggests. In his 2018 campaign for governor, he promised “to pass legislation that bans fracking in the state.”

“With Florida’s geological makeup of limestone and shallow water sources, fracking presents a danger to our state that is not acceptable,” he wrote on his 2018 campaign website.

That November, Florida voters passed an amendment to the state constitution to ban off-shore oil and gas drilling under Florida’s waters. The amendment did not mention fracking.

Two days after his inauguration, on Jan. 10, 2019, DeSantis signed an executive order implementing the change. Among other thingsinstructed the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to “take necessary actions to adamantly oppose all off-shore oil and gas activities off every coast in Florida and hydraulic fracturing in Florida.”Effectively, according to PolitiFact, no permits have authorized fracking in Florida while DeSantis has been in office.

During Wednesday’s debate, DeSantis tried to deny Haley’s assertion that he had banned fracking as governor: “That’s not true,” he replied.Share

DeSantis pointed to the constitutional amendment to explain his executive order. He went on to argue that he supports increased drilling in west Texas and would forcedown as president.

“We are gonna get that job done because it’s important for our national security, it’s important for jobs, and that’s one of the best ways to drive down inflation,” he said.

Haley then falsely claimed that DeSantis banned fracking in his state before residents voted on the issue. The vote occurred before DeSantis took office.

DeSantis has not followed through on his pledge to pass legislation that would ban fracking in Florida. While serving in the U.S. House in 2013, he voted for a bill that would force the federal Department of Interior to defer to each state’s rules on fracking.