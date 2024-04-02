Haitian Migrant Admits to Inappropriately Touching 10-Year-Old Girl in Florida

An illegal migrant from Haiti has reportedly admitted to Florida law enforcement he inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl.on Friday in Pembroke Park, according to an article published Monday by the National Desk. The outlet cited an incident report in the matter. Officials charged the man with sexual battery on a minor, battery on a child by throwing, tossing, projecting or expelling certain bodily fluids or materials, and possession of child pornography.

A Haitian illegal migrant who confessed to s—xually abusing a 10-year-old child told police in Broward County, Fla. that he should have asked for a lawyer before incriminating himself. Nivenson Sarazin has been charged with five counts of battery contact with bodily fluids, five…The outlet said Sarazin is under a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.The report states Sarazin denied the accusations at first, but later admitted to the actions after several hours of questionin

