Haiti declined Thursday to join neighboring Dominican Republic in reopening a key commercial border crossing, leaving some trade at a standstill and prolonging a diplomatic crisis over the construction of a canal on Haitian soil.

' In response, Álvarez unearthed centuries-old history by mentioning Haiti’s 22-year occupation of the Dominican Republic in the 1800s and said the Dominican Republic was not taking up arms over the canal dispute. 'We are not intimidating anyone.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Haiti refuses to open key border crossing with Dominican Republic in spat over canalHaiti has declined to join neighboring Dominican Republic in reopening a key border crossing for trade. That leaves some commercial activity at a standstill and prolongs a diplomatic crisis over the construction of a canal on Haitian soil.

Haiti refuses to open key border crossing with Dominican Republic in spat over canalHaiti has declined to join neighboring Dominican Republic in reopening a key border crossing for trade

Dominican Republic partially reopens border with Haiti while diplomatic crisis persistsThe Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shutting off the frontier.

Dominican Republic Mansion Comes with a Range RoverThe 37,000-square-foot Villa Farallon at Casa de Campo is being offered turn-key, including an electric grand piano and a Range Rover.

Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persistsThe Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier amid an ongoing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river.

Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persistsThe Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier amid an ongoing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river. Vendors in Dominican border cities are allowed to sell basic goods like food and medicine. But exportation of electronic products and construction materials including cement and metal rods is prohibited. Wednesday marked the first time since Sept. 15 that the border pa