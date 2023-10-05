The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The 22-year-old Californian is the only woman competing full-time at NASCAR’s national level and has spent the last three seasons in the Truck Series. Deegan has been in the Ford Performance development program since 2020 and Ford has entered her in a variety of different disciplines, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the ARCA Series and trucks.

She’s now getting her promotion to the next level and has backing from Ford, as well as new sponsors Airbox and Viva Tequila Seltzer. She said she is excited about the opportunity. “From the start, the team has been nothing but great to work with, and the vision that (team president) Wade (Moore) has for the team to accomplish align with my values perfectly,” Deegan said. headtopics.com

Deegan has one of the largest social media followings in NASCAR with 3.2 million followers on TikTok, 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 566,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel. Her popularity has maintained her value in NASCAR as she’s trying to climb through the national series.

Read more:

AP »

NASCAR: Hailie Deegan moving up to Xfinity Series in 2024Hailie Deegan is moving from the Truck Series to the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR: Hailie Deegan moving up to Xfinity Series in 2024Hailie Deegan is moving from the Truck Series to the Xfinity Series.

Hailie Deegan will join Xfinity Series in 2024: 'Racing is the only thing I know'Hailie Deegan is the only full-time female driver in NASCAR's three national series. Next season, she'll join the Xfinity Series.

2023 MLB playoffs: World Series odds, division series previewABC13 is your source for breaking news from Houston and the surrounding neighborhoods. Watch live streaming video and stay updated on Houston news.

2023 MLB playoffs: World Series odds, division series previewABC13 is your source for breaking news from Houston and the surrounding neighborhoods. Watch live streaming video and stay updated on Houston news.

Xumo Stream Box Launching on Charter Spectrum, Comcast XfinityCan Xumo help Comcast and Charter get a new foothold in the streaming space?