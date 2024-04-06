Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump Makes $57 Million at Japanese Box Office

Haikyu made waves at the box office this year in Japan thanks to the first of its two final films, Haikyu : Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump. As it stands, the latest sports anime movie has yet to hit North America , but that hasn't stopped it from pulling in over $57 million USD. It has been ten years since the story of Hinata and his team hit the small screen and the anime franchise is celebrating in style with some new art for fans.

Unfortunately, despite its major success at the Japanese box office, The Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump has yet to receive a North American release date. While it would be a safe bet that it will arrive in some form or fashion, Haikyu's first "Final" film isn't confirmed for a theatrical release. With recent success of anime movies like The Boy And The Heron, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, and many more, perhaps Hinata will serve up a spike on the silver scree

