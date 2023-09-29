Haddonfield blanks West Deptford, biggest rivalry win in 15 years

The Bulldawgs remain undefeated with a dominating effort against the visiting Eagles.
Sep. 30, 2023, 1:00 a.m.Published:Haddonfield's Declan McCarthy (19) fires a pass to the outside during the third quarter of the Haddonfield vs. Paulsboro football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.ByTwo years ago, the Haddonfield Memorial High School football team won a regional championship and West Deptford missed the playoffs, but the game between the two rivals was a 27-23 barnburner.
Six of the last seven meetings between the teams had been decided by one score and the other - West Deptford’s last win in the series in 2019 - was a two-score game.
Lakers News: West Rival’s Title Odds Improve After 3-Team Damian Lillard TradeA league-shifting move all around.
Suspect identified, sought after man dies from multiple gunshot wounds in west HoustonA man who’s been identified as the gunman in the fatal shooting of another man in west Houston is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.