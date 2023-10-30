Haddad Maia beats Zheng to win WTA Elite Trophy

<p>ZHUHAI, China — Beatriz Haddad Maia has claimed her third career tour title by defeating seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (11), 7-6 (4) to win the WTA Elite Trophy.
 The eighth-seeded Brazilian needed 2 hours and 51 minutes to edge past Zheng in a tight match, which ended the top Chinese player's win streak at eight matches.
