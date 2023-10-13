Hackers hit aid groups responding to Israel and Gaza crisis

Jerusalem-based nonprofit United Hatzalah, which provides emergency medical services, said its website was struck by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that temporarily slowed its ability to receive donations.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a British charity helping with emergency relief to Gazans, on Thursday said in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, that its website was under a "cyber attack. "It is beyond disappointing that anyone should wish to disrupt the work of a humanitarian relief organisation, particularly during this unprecedented humanitarian crisis," Rohan Talbot, MAP's director of advocacy and campaigns, said in an emailed statement.

DDoS is a low-level and typically unsophisticated attack designed to overwhelm a website with artificial traffic, often causing it to crash.more than 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, over the weekend. Israel's retaliatory bombardments have killed 1,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities. headtopics.com

The disruptions to the United Hatzalah website did not lead to loss of data or donations, said Jeremy Cole, a spokesperson for the group. Another website impersonating United Hatzalah that had sprung up in the last few days seeking donations had been taken down, Cole said.

It was not clear who is behind either of the attacks, but various hacking groups - many supporting Hamas - have warned in recent days on Telegram and other messaging apps of coming actions. "There's a lot of DDoS attacks happening now, focused on services that people are looking for: rescue services, telco, government services, media – anything that people need at this time," said Gil Messing of cybersecurity firm Check Point. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel urges 1.1M people in north Gaza Strip to evacuateThe U.N. said the evacuation warnings, which affects nearly half the Gaza population, could “transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel orders evacuation in Gaza; Reuters journalist killed in LebanonIsrael said it has notified the families of 120 hostages taken captive by Hamas during its cross-border attack.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 27 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, Kirby says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, U.S. says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 25 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.