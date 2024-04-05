H5N1 Bird Flu Strain Detected in Dairy Cows Raises Concerns

The first cases of the H5N1 bird flu strain emerged in North America among wild migratory birds in late 2021 and soon spread to poultry farms. It is now showing up among dairy cows , raising concerns about its potential impact on humans. The current outbreak has affected new bird species and persisted longer than previous ones. The virus has also been found in mammals, both in the wild and on farms. However, there is no evidence of significant mutation that would make it more dangerous.

The one human case reported so far is believed to have been caused by direct exposure to a sick animal

