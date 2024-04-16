H&R Block Experiencing Outages, Preventing Last-Minute Tax Filings

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, H&R Block signs are displayed in Jackson, Miss. H&R Block said it was experiencing outages on Monday. - H&R Block said it is experiencing outages on Monday, preventing last-minute tax filers from sending in their returns before the deadline.

“We are aware of an issue preventing some desktop software users from e-filing their returns. Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted,” the company said on H&R Block said it is working to resolve the issue and asks clients to “try again later today or print and mail their return if that is more convenient.”

Some users noted having multiple charges on their credit cards from H&R Block while trying to file their tax returns. The company said the charges are temporary authorization holds and additional charges will expire in about 3 to 5 business days.'Rust' movie armorer faces 18 months in prisonHorrified worshipers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Sydney

H&R Block Outages Tax Filings Deadline Inconvenience Desktop Software Online Clients Tax Professionals Credit Cards Charges

