H&R Block experiences technology outages, delaying tax filings

H&R Block said it experienced technology outages on Monday, temporarily preventing thousands of last-minute tax filers from sending in their returns. Some people who bought and downloaded the H&R Block software on their computers were unable to electronically file their returns. Those who use the company’s software through a web browser or who work directly with its tax professionals weren’t affected, H&R Block said. The outage started around 9 p.m.

Many taxpayers who procrastinate owe taxes. Late filing penalties and interest charges on balances due kick in one day after tax day. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department said Monday that it met the goal of 100,000 taxpayers filing returns as part of the Direct File pilot program by midday Sunday, with more than 50,000 taxpayers filing over the past week.

