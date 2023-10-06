H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ list of 400 richest people

Charles Butt, Jerry Jones, Alice Walton and Elon Musk are among the Texas billionaires in the Forbes top 400 richest people in the America list. Photo credits (clockwise, from top left): H-E-B; AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images.

Not so surprising: Musk ranked at the top with a net worth of $251 billion, followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $161 billion. Among the top 10 are Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Bloomberg, all with upwards of $95 billion each.

The first woman on the list, though, is Texas’ Alice Walton of Walmart. Ranked at No. 14, she has a net worth of $66.5 billion.Other notable Texans in the group are Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks, listed at No. 211 with $5.2 billion, and John Paul DeJoria of Paul Mitchell and Patrón, listed at No. 395 with $3 billion. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys, Trey Lance is the butt of the jokeThe 49ers' Nick Bosa and Kyle Shanahan cracked jokes over Trey Lance reportedly talking to Cowboys coaches about SF's potential game plan for Sunday.

Cowboys injury report: Eight Cowboys miss practice ahead of 49ersDallas Cowboys sports news and analysis. Football updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Cowboys.

Gwyneth Paltrow Just Paired These Butt-Lifting Leggings With an Oprah-Loved SweaterGwyneth Paltrow was recently spotted in Spanx’s Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings and Oprah’s favorite AirEssential Half Zip in a pumpkin-spiced hue that’s ready for fall.

Kim Kardashian had dramatic wardrobe malfunction moments before speaking engagement: 'My whole butt is out'The reality star revealed her “painful” latex pants split open right before she took the stage to speak about her new investing firm earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian flashes butt during accidental and painful wardrobe malfunctionKim Kardashian suffered a wardrobe malfunction moments before appearing on stage at a conference in Miami. The billionaire mogul admitted her 'whole butt is out' on camera.