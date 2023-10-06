H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ list of 400 richest people

Charles Butt, Jerry Jones, Alice Walton and Elon Musk are among the Texas billionaires in the Forbes top 400 richest people in the America list. Photo credits (clockwise, from top left): H-E-B; AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images.
Not so surprising: Musk ranked at the top with a net worth of $251 billion, followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $161 billion. Among the top 10 are Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Bloomberg, all with upwards of $95 billion each.
The first woman on the list, though, is Texas’ Alice Walton of Walmart. Ranked at No. 14, she has a net worth of $66.5 billion.Other notable Texans in the group are Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks, listed at No. 211 with $5.2 billion, and John Paul DeJoria of Paul Mitchell and Patrón, listed at No. 395 with $3 billion. headtopics.com
Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys, Trey Lance is the butt of the jokeThe 49ers' Nick Bosa and Kyle Shanahan cracked jokes over Trey Lance reportedly talking to Cowboys coaches about SF's potential game plan for Sunday.