H-E-B Offers Solar Eclipse-Theme Cakes to Sweeten Cloudy Forecast

H-E-B is whipping up solar eclipse -theme cakes just in time to sweeten any sour moods from Monday’s cloudy forecast . A post from online creator Grocery Obsessed showed a variety of eclipse cakes to choose from, with moon and sun designs accompanied by the phrases “I got mooned,” “I blew out the sun,” and “total eclipse of the heart.” Photos from other H-E-B locations featured cakes decorated with sunglasses and images of the total solar eclipse itself.

The 8-inch specialty cakes are going for $28.98 in-store, according to multiple photos taken of the cakes. RELATED: What time is the eclipse in San Antonio, nearby towns? Here's when to put on those eclipse glasses. “They are out of this world,” one Facebook user commented. The grocer hasn’t had the best track record on social media when it comes to cake decor. One mom was shocked to find a Minion-themed cake she ordered for her son’s birthday completely botched, and a similar situation was shared on TikTok about a Frankenstein cak

