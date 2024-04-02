H-E-B Expands into Fast-Growing Neighborhoods with New Store in Prosper, Texas

H-E-B has started construction on a new store in Prosper, Texas, as part of its expansion into the fast-growing neighborhoods of Collin and Denton counties. The store will be located on the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, near Prosper High School.

H-E-B has seen success in North Texas with its charcuterie, craft beer, and wine sales, indicating a demand for entertaining in the area. The Prosper store is expected to kick off further development in the region.

