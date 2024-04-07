Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.on Instagram and TikTok, in which he thanked followers for their support and revealed that they would see what “really happened” when the upcoming Lifetime show the former couple had been filming airs.
, where she was imprisoned for more than eight years after plotting with her then-boyfriend Nicholas"Nick" Godejohn to murder her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard. “Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y’all for the support and the nice messages I have been getting from people” Anderson began his video. “I just want to thank everybody for the support. It's been great. I'm just living my life guys,” he then said to the camera, before adding, “Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that.” Gypsy Rose Blanchard Meets up with Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Amid Separation: 'Being a Friend to Her' (Exclusive) Anderson continued, “And I just want to thank everybody for the support. If you support me, follow me. I will post more stuff eventually. I’m just hanging i
