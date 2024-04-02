Gypsy Rose Blanchard Leaves Social Media with a Final Message

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who made national headlines upon her release from prison late last year, has left social media -- but she left a final message for her followers before shutting down her accounts. Before deleting her accounts, expressing "regret" for her post-prison release interviews and apologizing "to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability.

" A source told her shift off of social media was "at the advisement of her parole officer" to keep Blanchard out of trouble and from going back to jail. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly. "I did a bad thing. But I've also been given a second chance at life. So please give me a little grace. Let my actions match my words, and we'll go from ther

