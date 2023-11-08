Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the One Person Who Could Convince Her to Return to Acting

Gwyneth Paltrow has been on an acting hiatus with her last on-camera work being in 2020’s Season 2 of The Politician. The Oscar-winning actor has been focused on her lifestyle brand Goop but says there’s one person who could convince her to unretire and it’s her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. “It would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” Paltrow told InStyle.

Following the 2008 film Iron Man, Paltrow would go on to reprise her role in subsequent Marvel films. “It had nothing to do with the size of the budget. It was like, if I got a call that there’s a six-million-dollar movie, and these are the people, I’d do it,” she told the publication. “I’ve always wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. He’s a genius, and I had never been asked to do a film with him before. I’m really excited that it’s happening.

