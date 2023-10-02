Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ex Brad Pitt recently sent her ‘really beautiful’ gift

Fox News' Jeff Paul provides the latest details on the case after a jury sided with Gwyneth Paltrow after she was sued for $300,000 over a skiing accident in 2016.In an interview with The New York Times, the actress turned entrepreneur discussed her company, Goop, and its competitors, and she mentioned Pitt's skincare line, Le Domaine.

BRAD PITT, BEN AFFLECK AND CHRIS MARTIN ARE AMONG EXES THAT GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS SHE IS STILL FRIENDS WITH"We have so many other brands that are sort of like us now," she said of the continued trend ofIt is not clear how the topic of Pitt came up, but she did say that he had sent her some of his products from the line, which he co-founded last year.

"You don’t want to index too much into the sort of love-affair part and expose people for that, so I don’t know," she said."Don’t put me on truth serum." GWYNETH PALTROW RECALLS ‘90S NIGHTLIFE BEFORE SOCIAL MEDIA: ’YOU COULD DO COCAINE AND NOT GET CAUGHT'

Paltrow first began dating Pitt when they filmed"Seven" together in 1994, when she played his wife. They got engaged two years later, but by 1997, they broke up.About their breakup, she said,"I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. headtopics.com

During that podcast, she also touched on her sexual relationship with Pitt, comparing him to another boyfriend from the '90s,"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time, and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," she explained.She also discussed her relationship with him directly in an interview posted to her website last year.

