Gwyneth Paltrow Recalled Her 'Magical Summer' Fling With Matthew Perry Before They Were Famous

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.star on Instagram, reflecting on a"magical summer" they shared together in 1993 before they both became famous.

Alongside a headshot of a young Perry, Gwyneth revealed that she met him at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts while they were both "doing plays" that summer. "He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with," she recalled, adding: "We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer.

"It was," she noted of his impending fame. "We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did." Gwyneth concluded, "I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.", admitting that they had"a make-out session a closet" at a party."We slipped off into a broom cupboard and made out," he wrote. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: InStyle »

Gwyneth Paltrow On Matthew Perry Romance“He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was.' Read more ⮕

Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Past Romance With Matthew Perry in Heartfelt TributePaltrow and Perry had a brief romantic fling the summer before the pilot of 'Friends' aired, according to his memoir. Read more ⮕

Gwyneth Paltrow Mourns Matthew Perry, Recalls 'Magical' 1993 FlingGwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to Matthew Perry after his death, revealing they briefly dated in the early ‘90s Read more ⮕

Gwyneth Paltrow recalls the 'magical summer' she spent with a pre-Friends Matthew PerryGwyneth Paltrow recalls the 'magical summer' she spent with a pre-'Friends' Matthew Perry: 'I hope Matthew is at peace at long last' Read more ⮕

Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers Matthew Perry & Hopes 'Friends' Star 'Is At Peace At Long Last'Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest Hollywood star to share anecdotes about Matthew Perry. The Oscar-winner took to social media to recall the time she met the late Friends actor and all the fun times th… Read more ⮕

Gwyneth Paltrow mourns Matthew Perry, remembers their 'magical summer' fling“I am super sad today, as so many of us are,” the Goop creator wrote via Instagram. “I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.” Read more ⮕