Gwyneth Paltrow Recalled Her 'Magical Summer' Fling With Matthew Perry Before They Were Famous

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.star on Instagram, reflecting on a"magical summer" they shared together in 1993 before they both became famous.
Alongside a headshot of a young Perry, Gwyneth revealed that she met him at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts while they were both "doing plays" that summer. "He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with," she recalled, adding: "We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer.
"It was," she noted of his impending fame. "We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did." Gwyneth concluded, "I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.", admitting that they had"a make-out session a closet" at a party."We slipped off into a broom cupboard and made out," he wrote. headtopics.com
United States Headlines
Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Past Romance With Matthew Perry in Heartfelt TributePaltrow and Perry had a brief romantic fling the summer before the pilot of 'Friends' aired, according to his memoir. Read more ⮕