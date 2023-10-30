Gwyneth Paltrow looks back on 'magical' summer fling with Matthew Perry: 'We drifted apart'

“I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with,” Paltrow, 51, began.

“We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer,” she recalled. “He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was.”Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The NBC comedy would go on to skyrocket their careers, making history as they all earned $1 million each for every episode in the final two seasons. According to Paltrow, she and Perry remained close, but eventually went their separate ways in the busy industry. headtopics.com

“We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did,” she noted on Sunday. “I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

Paltrow has notably remained very close with Perry’s former co-star Aniston through the years, recently sharing earlier this month that she felt “so lucky” to call her a friend. The cast of “Friends” has yet to release a statement on Perry’s death. On Sunday, The Post confirmed that Perry’s autopsy is complete, but the coroner is ordering more tests, including toxicology. Perry died of an apparent drowning in his hot tub over the weekend. headtopics.com

