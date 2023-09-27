Gwen Stefani embraces Blake Shelton's Oklahoma life: 'Nature, and God, is all right there'

Gwen Stefani says she has learned to love the Oklahoma dirt with husband Blake Shelton, who owns a ranch there. She also understands her mom better now. The “Rich Girl” performer riffed on their different backgrounds inlast month that showed the pair riding in their mud-caked pickup truck along the ranch’s forested dirt roads.

“When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works,” wrote Stefani, who grew up in Anaheim.

, she said, she immediately felt at home with him. Her first time in Oklahoma was an extension of that security, and she called it an escape” and a place to “get away ... and think.” The radical difference from Hollywood, she said, was like “being introduced to a whole new world.”

Stefani said there was an adjustment phase when she would beckon the “God’s Country” singer to “just lay here and eat pizza” while he would run around the ranch doing chores. Despite their differences, it’s a rhythm she grew up seeing in her parents.