Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 'beautiful' life in Oklahoma: 'Now I get it'

Gwen Stefani opened up about living in Oklahoma with her country music star husband Blake Shelton, calling herself a 'garden flower nerd.' During a recent interview with People magazine, Stefani opened up about her relationship with country music superstar Blake Shelton and how she seemingly turned into her parents.

Looking back on the beginning of her relationship with Shelton, Stefani explained she was surprised by it all.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’" Stefani explained."When I met Blake, that's when I felt home. Like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.' It's so true, and it was so automatic. This is such an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. … He changed my life."

The two tied the knot in July 2021 and have a home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they live part time with Stefani's three children — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — from her marriage with Gavin Rossdale. Gwen Stefani called her relationship with Blake Shelton"an amazing gift."GWEN STEFANI SHOWS HOW BLAKE SHELTON MARRIAGE 'JUST WORKS' DESPITE DIFFERENT INTERESTS headtopics.com

has found her happily ever after.

Living in Oklahoma has reminded her of her childhood, when she would arrive home from school and see her mother gardening and her father cutting trees in their yard. At the time, she thought,"I'm never having a tree at my house." But she has turned into a self-proclaimed"garden flower nerd."Going to Oklahoma

[and] just being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about — and I'm not really a dirt person or like a bug person or a hot person — but you sort of get over it all," she said."It's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. I guess it's just nature and God is all right there."