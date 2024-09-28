Gunshots Erupt Near Temple Sports Complex, Field Hockey Game Interrupted

Gunshots were fired near an off-campus fast food restaurant on Broad Street near the Temple Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 27A field hockey game at the Temple Sports Complex in North Philadelphia was stopped short after gunshots were heard in the area, according to a spokesperson with Temple University .

The incident happened on the 1300 block of North Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 as the field hockey teams for La Salle University and Saint Louis University were playing at the complex, the official said.Temple University's Department of Public Safety issued an alert to the community as Temple Police and the Philadelphia Police Department responded. Which was followed by an update an hour later that stated the area was cleared.

Officials explained that they believe the gunshots were fired near a fast food restaurant on Broad Street that is off campus. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling 215-686-TIPS or Temple Police at 215-204-1234.There is an employee assistance program that can help support faculty and staff that's available 24/7 by calling 888-267-8126.

Employees and students of Temple University can also get in touch with Temple's Psychological Service Center by emailing psc@temple.edu or calling 215-204-7100.28-year-old made 15 offers, went $65,000 over asking price and still got rejected: The housing market is ‘a slap in the face'

