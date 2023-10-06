Guns N' Roses muda concierto en Arizona para que Diamondbacks jueguen en su parque

La banda de rock informó el viernes que mudará su espectáculo previsto para el 11 de octubre, del Chase Field en el centro de Phoenix al Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre para no impedir la realización del encuentro de béisbol.

Arizona recibirá a los Dodgers de Los Ángeles esa misma noche, en el tercer juego de la serie divisional. “Guns N' Roses envía su felicitación a los Diamondbacks de Arizona por avanzar a la siguiente ronda de los playoffs de las Grandes Ligas”, indica un mensaje en el sitio Web del grupo.

Read more:

sdut »

Guns N' Roses concert conflicts with Diamondbacks playoff gameIf you have a possible story idea, please send it to connect12news.com or 602-444-1212.

Guns N' Roses is moving Arizona concert so D-backs can host DodgersGuns N’ Roses is giving way to the Arizona Diamondbacks so the team can host Game 3 of the NL Division Series next week

Guns N' Roses is moving Arizona concert so D-backs can host DodgersGuns N’ Roses is giving way to the Arizona Diamondbacks so the team can host Game 3 of the NL Division Series next week. The rock band said Friday it is moving its Oct. 11 show at Chase Field in downt

Diamondbacks viven un presente ganador pero antes tuvieron que aprender a perderPara aprender a ganar de manera consistente, los Diamondbacks de Arizona tuvieron que averiguar cómo perder.

Striking union workers ask Arizona Diamondbacks to stay at another L.A. hotelA hotel workers union is calling on the Arizona Diamondbacks to find a new hotel in Los Angeles ahead of Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

MLB Diamondbacks vs Brewers Box Score - Oct 04, 2023Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game box score for Oct 04, 2023.