Gunmen abduct Nigerian students, marking third university attack in a month

Gunmen abducted four university students in northern Nigeria during an attack early Tuesday, police said, the latest in a series of school abductions that have raised security concerns under the nation’s new president.

Police said security forces in Nasarawa responded to a distress call about the attack early Tuesday morning and 'combed the area, but to no avail.' The police commissioner has ordered a manhunt for the culprits 'with a view to rescuing the four victims unhurt,' according to the spokesman.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Gunmen abduct 4 students of northern Nigerian university, the third school attack in one monthNigerian police say gunmen have attacked yet another school in the country's troubled northern region where they abducted four students. The Nasarawa State University, near the capital city of Abuja, was “invaded by unidentified gunmen” who took the students hostage from their lodge, said a spokesman for the Nasarawa police. The police said security forces responded to a distress call about the attack and “combed the area, but to no avail.” The police commissioner has ordered a manhunt for the c

Gunmen abduct 4 students of northern Nigerian university, the third school attack in one monthNigerian police say gunmen have attacked yet another school in the country's troubled northern region where they abducted four students

Sister of Israeli TV personality killed 'execution style' while hiding from Hamas gunmenAccording to her sister, Mapal Adam was killed while being held by her boyfriend, who suffered gunshot wounds to the back. He is expected to survive.

Israeli military says its troops killed gunmen who infiltrated from LebanonIsraeli soldiers backed by helicopters killed at least two gunmen who crossed the border from Lebanon on Monday, the military said, in a sign of a possible new front opening as Israel's forces battled Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.

Abandoned cars underline panic at Israeli music festival where Hamas gunmen killed hundredsHundreds of cars abandoned in the scramble to flee a massacre at an Israeli music festival where Hamas gunmen killed 260 people and took captives back into Gaza underline the scale of the deadliest attack on Israel in decades.

Israelis recount terrified flight as Hamas gunmen attack dance partyArik Nani went to a dance party in southern Israel to celebrate his 26th birthday on Friday night but ended up fleeing a massacre as missiles roared overhead and Hamas gunmen shot down people as they tried to escape.