Gunman opens fire on mother, daughter on doorstep in West Philadelphia

Police say the suspect fled on a bicycle but was later arrested. He has not been identified at this time.

United States Headlines Read more: 6ABC »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLSIDESNOW: Army Reserve Commander, Family Warned Police About Maine GunmanThe gunman in the recent mass shootings in Maine threatened last month to “shoot up the drill center” where his Army reserve unit is based, a...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more ⮕

FOX29PHILLY: 2 victims carjacked on same South Philadelphia street within minutes: policeA scary mooring in South Philadelphia saw two different carjackings, both orchestrated by three suspects just minutes apart and only blocks away.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more ⮕

FOX29PHILLY: Philadelphia man arrested after TSA stops him with loaded gun at JFK Airport: policeA Philadelphia man was arrested by police at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on Sunday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: Robert Card, Maine gunman, possible motive revealed in police documentsMaine State Police documents released Tuesday shed light on why a delusional U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston may have targeted those locations.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

6ABC: Police investigating 2 South Philadelphia carjackings minutes apart on same streetPolice say three people were involved and the descriptions in both cases are the same.

Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕

6ABC: Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after gunman fires into crowd in Bensalem, Pa.One person is dead and two others are injured after gunfire rang out during a large fight in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕