Gunman on New York subway car in 2022 sentenced to life in prison

ShareNEW YORK — The gunman who opened fire on a rush-hour train in New York in April 2022, wounding 10 morning commuters, was sentenced Thursday to life behind bars on terrorism charges in federal court in Brooklyn.Judge William F. Kuntz II sentenced Frank James, 64, to life in prison on 10 counts of terrorism and a single count of discharging a weapon for the shooting.

“The daily life blood of New York City is in its transit system — it’s found in the subway cars that are responsible for safely transporting New Yorkers every single day. Frank James attempted to take that sense of safety away and inject fear and chaos into the heart of the city,” Breon S. Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said during a news conference at the courthouse.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message to any would-be terrorists. If you plan to commit an act of violence, this office will aggressively pursue federal charges against you and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Peace said.During the court hearing, victims and their families talked about how the attack changed their lives. headtopics.com

While the fusillade of shots miraculously killed no one, some survivors of the attack said they were left with life-threatening wounds and persisting psychological trauma.A student at New York University, his statement read by prosecutors, detailed five shots that crippled his leg and the enduring PTSD that forced him to drop out of school.

