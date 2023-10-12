Gunman in National City murder sentenced to 50 years to life

A 20-year-old man who fatally shot another man in National City was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in state prison. . Police found Hargrove, 20, lying in the roadway on East 20th Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Deputy District Attorney Roza Egiazarian said the alleged domestic abuse motive was 'just a story.' The prosecutor said Moreno and Hargrove were once friends, but their friendship had been deteriorating for nearly a year.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Montgomery City Council votes to only fly national, state, city flags at City HallThe Montgomery City Council reached a settlement in an ongoing debate over whether or not certain movements or groups could fly special flags in front of City Hall.

Montgomery City Council votes to only fly national, state, city flags at City HallThe Montgomery City Council reached a settlement over whether or not certain movements or groups could fly special flags in front of City Hall.

Israel war: Schumer and lawmakers cut China trip short over violence in IsraelSamantha-Jo Roth joined the Washington Examiner in October 2022, covering Congress and campaigns, specifically focusing on the Senate. She previously worked as an on-air correspondent, covering the Florida congressional delegation for Spectrum News. Her reporting on a mysterious disease killing coral off the coast of Florida was nominated for a regional Emmy. She also covered Capitol Hill and national politics for Gray Television. Before relocating to Washington, Samantha-Jo traveled the nation

Houstonians feel the pain of the Israel War: Houston man in Israel speaks outWith the war escalating thousands of miles away, Houstonians are feeling and sharing their pain.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken to visit Israel; IDF ramps up preparation for offensiveThe Israel Defense Forces are massing troops and artillery close to Gaza, a spokesman said, adding that the barrier on the border has been rebuilt.

Israel-Hamas war updates: Troops mass at Gaza border; Hezbollah and Israel exchange shellingThe U.S. and Egypt are in talks over a potential humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli-Hamas conflict enters its fifth day.