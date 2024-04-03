Gunman Arrested in Deadly Nashville Restaurant Shooting

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has announced the arrest of the gunman accused of opening fire and killing one person during an Easter Sunday brunch at a restaurant in the Tennessee capital. Anton Rucker, a 46-year-old convicted felon, was taken into custody after being tracked down by police to a residence in Princeton, Kentucky. 'He came out and surrendered without incident.

Rucker is being jailed in Kentucky on a fugitive from justice warrant,' the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote on X. Rucker was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list following the shooting that left 33-year-old Allen Beachem dead. SUSPECT IN DEADLY NASHVILLE COFFEE SHOP SHOOTING ON EASTER SUNDAY HAD EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL HISTORY: REPORT Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday when Rucker opened fire inside the Roasted Salemtown restaurant, striking five people and killing one man. 'There was an altercation between two men at Roaste

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gunman opens fire at Nashville coffee shop, leaving one dead and four injuredA gunman opened fire at a Nashville coffee shop, leaving at least one person dead and four others injured, during Easter brunch, Nashville police said. Police released images of the suspected shooter and his car.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Easter brunch shooting leaves 1 dead and several injured in Nashville; gunman at largeBreaking news reporter

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Authorities search for suspected gunman after 1 killed, 5 injured in NashvillePolice in Nashville, Tennessee, are searching for a man suspected of a shooting during Easter brunch.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Gunman kills 1, injures 4 at Nashville coffee shop on Easter SundayNashville Police have released images of the suspected shooter who opened fire Easter Sunday inside a Nashville coffee shop, killing one person.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

A year after deadly Nashville shooting, Christian school relies on faith — and adopted dogsNearly a year after a shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville that left three adults and three children dead, students and their families have formed tight bonds out of their shared grief. Covenant School chaplain Matthew Sullivan says moms and dads have formed prayer groups that are an integral part of their week.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

A year after deadly Nashville shooting, Christian school relies on faith — and adopted dogsNearly a year after a shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville that left three adults and three children dead, students and their families have formed tight bonds out of their shared grief.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »