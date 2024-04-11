Gunfire Erupts at Eid al-Fitr Event in Philadelphia, Leaving Three Injured

A joyful celebration of the end of Ramadan turned into chaos in Philadelphia as rival groups exchanged gunfire, resulting in three people injured and a mass panic among parents and children. The incident occurred during the annual Eid al-Fitr event outside a mosque in the Parkside neighborhood. Five individuals, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot by the police, were taken into custody. One man was shot in the stomach, and a juvenile victim suffered a hand injury.

Amidst the chaos, a police vehicle responding to the emergency calls accidentally struck a young child, causing a leg injury. Witnesses sought refuge in nearby tents and trees, doing their best to protect the children from the gunfire

Philadelphia Eid Al-Fitr Shooting

