Gun Violence Spikes in Two Philadelphia Neighborhoods, Two Men Critically Injured

Gun violence spikes again in two Philadelphia neighborhoods, as two men sustain critical injuries. Saturday afternoon saw an explosion in violence, as a shooter took aim at an unidentified man in his mid-20s, on the 2200 block of West Harold Street, a little before 3 p.m., according to officials. The man was shot in the chest and in the leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and listed in critical condition. Later, just before 5 p.m.

, a 21-year-old man was shot in a parking lot on the 5900 block of Greene Street. Police rushed that man to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds to his jaw and shoulder. Authorities say that man is in critical, but stable condition. Both shooting investigations are active, as police note no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made

Gun Violence Philadelphia Neighborhoods Critical Injuries Shooting Investigations

