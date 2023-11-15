Gun Violence Epidemic in Indianapolis: A Costly and Traumatic Crisis

More than 3,000 people have been shot in Indianapolis since an extraordinary streak of gun violence began in 2020. Every shooting causes anguish for victims' families. Survivors and witnesses can suffer crippling trauma for years. And each killing with a firearm costs the city and state more than a million dollars in public safety, health care and social services. Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett said in this year's run for reelection that Indianapolis homicides dropped 16% from 2021 to 2022.

He also pointed out that killings are on pace to be lower again this year. Homicides — most of which are committed with a firearm — are up 85% compared to a decade and a half ago. The city’s population has only increased about 9% in that time

United States Headlines Read more: İNDYSTAR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSWEEK: Texas Launches Gun Buyback Program to Reduce Gun ViolenceResidents in Texas can trade in their guns for grocery gift cards as part of a program aimed at reducing gun violence . San Antonio is hosting its first gun buyback program, allowing gun owners to safely dispose of unwanted weapons and receive H-E-B gift cards in return.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

CHİCAGOBREAKİNG: Vigil held for gun violence victim in Calumet ParkFriends and family gather at a vigil in Calumet Park to remember Aurelio Guzman Jr., a 16-year-old gun violence victim. Guzman was killed in the East Side neighborhood and his loved ones paid tribute to him with his favorite treat, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Source: ChicagoBreaking | Read more »

WRTV: Residents File Lawsuit Against Indianapolis Housing Agency and Property Management GroupResidents at Lugar Tower in Indianapolis have filed a lawsuit against the Indianapolis Housing Agency and the property management group, alleging a breach of a settlement agreement regarding security measures. The removal of the first shift security team has raised concerns among the residents.

Source: wrtv | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Declining Membership and Revenues: The Fading Force of the NRAThe National Rifle Association's membership has shrunk to less than half of what it was in 2013, leading to declining revenues. Anti-gun groups see this as a sign of increasing outrage towards gun violence in America. The NRA's influence in U.S. politics is diminishing.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

THESTARPHOENİX: Saskatchewan Roughriders release Nic Marshall after gun possession arrestThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall after he was arrested on a gun possession charge in Georgia. Marshall and a woman have been charged with a gun possession felony.

Source: TheStarPhoenix | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Secret Service agent fires gun amid car break-in while protecting Biden granddaughterA Secret Service agent assigned to protect Naomi Biden opened fire a suspects attempting to break into an unoccupied government vehicle in Washington, D.C.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »