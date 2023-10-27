Gulf Shores superintendent says employees have complied with AHSAA rules

Gulf Shores runs out to play Murphy in a prep football game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell | preps@al.com)on Friday afternoon, Gulf Shores City Schools superintendent Matt Akin said he believes his employees have complied with all rules and regulations by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Akin said late Thursday his school system sent a cease and desist letter to WKRG because it feels the initial story is inaccurate. Akin also senta signed affidavit from Jason Barnett, owner and operator of Gulf Coast Athletics, in which Barnett said he had never paid any rental or utility fees or charges on behalf of any Gulf Shores student athlete or their families.

He said in the affidavit the same issues were addressed through an AHSAA investigation in or around May 2021. “My understanding is the issue was resolved and a final ruling issued by the AHSAA at that time,” he said. headtopics.com

The Gulf Shores football team is 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5A. The Dolphins host Vigor in a key Region 1 game tonight. “Gulf Shores City Schools has a detailed enrollment process to ensure compliance with AHSAA rules and regulations as it pertains to any transfer student athletes,” Akin said in a statement. “Gulf Shores City Schools has and will continue to fully and completely comply with the AHSAA’s investigative efforts into this matter until it reaches its conclusion. Further, we maintain that Gulf Shores City Board of Education and its employees have complied with all AHSAA rules and regulations.

