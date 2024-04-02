Gulf Coast Water Authority Explores Converting Seawater into Drinking Water

The Gulf Coast Water Authority signed onto a $731,000 study exploring converting Gulf seawater into drinking water, but it faces several challenges. The Gulf could soon be more than just a place to enjoy the beach. It could be how you get your drinking water. Galveston visitors enjoy swimming in the water, but the idea of using it as drinking water seems farfetched. Using saltwater as drinking water may one day become a reality.

This summer, a yearlong study will take place, looking at using seawater as drinking water in southeast Texas. 'I would need to see the process,' Mark Thomas added. 'I would need to see the product. I would need to see some evidence before I make a judgment on that.' to look at turning salt water into drinking water, a new source that would go to places like Galveston, League City, and Rosenberg. Officials said the technology already exists, but it's expensive. The $731,000 study will determine if creating a new plant in southeast Texas would make sens

