Guidance Counselors Could Help Female High Schoolers Erase the STEM Gender Gap: Report

A new report suggests that guidance counselors could play a crucial role in closing the gender gap in STEM fields among high school girls. The report highlights the importance of providing support and guidance to female students, encouraging them to pursue STEM subjects and careers. By offering information about available opportunities, addressing stereotypes and biases, and providing mentorship, guidance counselors can help empower young women to overcome barriers and succeed in STEM fields.

The report emphasizes the need for increased resources and training for guidance counselors to effectively support female students in their STEM aspirations

