Guggenheim's 4 rushing TDs ties school record as Nicholls pummels Houston Christian

THIBODAUX, La.

Guggenheim ran it in from the 5, 4, 2 and 1 while Spears played the long game averaging 14.1 yards per dash with his longest a 58-yard jaunt. Spears had eight carries. Guggenheim entered the record books, tied with four others. Julien Gums scored four touchdowns against Southeastern Louisiana on April 10, 2021. Jessie Turner (Bacone College, Oct. 25, 2010), Broderick Cole (Central Arkansas, Oct. 27, 2007) and Oscar Smith (Troy State, Sept. 14, 1985) also accomplished the feat.

Nicholls quarterback Pat McQuaide threw for 204 yards, a touchdown and interception. His 11-yarder to Tyren Montgomery on the Colonels’ first drive following made it 7-0.Houston Christian replied with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted almost six minutes and ended when Colby Suits threw a 2-yard score to Darryle Evans to tie it. headtopics.com

Guggenheim scored from the 4 with 17 seconds before halftime to make it 14-7. On the eight-play, 75-yard drive, McQuaide went 6-for-6 passing for 66 yards. Guggenheim scored three of his four touchdowns in the third to clinch the win for Nicholls (2-3, 2-0 Southland Conference).

