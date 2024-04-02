Gucci Westman Reveals How She Convinced Taylor Swift to Wear Red Lipstick

Gucci Westman, Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift may be a mastermind when it comes to music, but makeup artist Gucci Westman is the architect behind the singer’s most iconic beauty look. Westman, 52, opened up about how she created Swift’s classic red lip on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. She recalled wanting to do a red lip for Swift’s April 2009 Allure cover because she “hadn’t seen her in a red lip before.

” However, the pop star’s look had to get a particular person’s stamp of approval. “Her mom, , if I’m allowed to say this, was like, ‘Well, Taylor doesn’t wear red,’” Westman explained to cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb. “And I was like ‘Please, can I just try?’” Westman was ultimately able to change Andrea’s mind, resulting in Taylor, 34, sporting red lipstick on the magazine’s cover. “And the rest is history,” Bush Hager, 42, quipped on Tuesday. Westman followed up the Taylor talk by showing viewers how they can achieve the look for themselve

