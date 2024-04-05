Gucci Collaborates with Another Man Magazine for Editorial Feature

Italian fashion label Gucci is partnering with Another Man magazine to feature a 32-page editorial in the autumn/winter 2017 issue. The collaboration aims to showcase Gucci 's collection through fantastical photography by Tim Walker .

The feature provides a glimpse into the world of Gucci under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele.

Gucci Another Man Magazine Editorial Partnership Fashion Photography Tim Walker Autumn/Winter 2017 Alessandro Michele

