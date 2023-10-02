The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

as President-elect Bernardo Arévalo met with magistrates of Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal to urge unity against what they see as a violation of voters’ will.trying to take boxes of vote tallies on Saturday, said Monday in a news conference that the attorney general’s office actions “were an assault on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.”

“When they come in with covered faces and sunglasses in the morning, you say, ‘are they criminals or authorities?’” Franco said. Arévalo said Monday he had spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the situation.

Aleisar Arana, an Indigenous leader of the Xinca people, said the protests would continue until Attorney General Consuelo Porras steps down and the Constitutional Court – Guatemala’s highest – intervenes to put an end to Porras’ “abusive actions.” headtopics.

People block a road to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche in Guatemala City, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Indigenous organizations are blocking some roads across the country to protest the latest raids on Guatemala's top electoral tribunal by the attorney general, after elections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)Protestors demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche outside the Attorney General's Office in Guatemala City, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. “When they come in with covered faces and sunglasses in the morning, you say, ‘are they criminals or authorities?’” Franco said.

Arévalo said Monday he had spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the situation.

Aleisar Arana, an Indigenous leader of the Xinca people, said the protests would continue until Attorney General Consuelo Porras steps down and the Constitutional Court – Guatemala’s highest – intervenes to put an end to Porras’ “abusive actions.”

Arévalo has characterized investigations into his party and electoral authorities as an attempted coup d’etat and the Organization of American States observation mission said prosecutors’ actions

appeared to be aimed at keeping Arévalo from taking office.

Independent election observers have said that they did not see evidence of fraud that would have affected the results in either round of voting.