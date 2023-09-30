Guardians play the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers. Detroit has a 76-84 record overall and a 35-44 record at home. The Tigers have a 40-67 record in games when they have given up a home run. Cleveland has a 34-45 record on the road and a 76-84 record overall.

The Guardians are 21-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Tigers hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series. TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 95 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 12-for-36 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .473. Andres Gimenez is 16-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.

