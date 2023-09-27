Guardians host the Reds on home losing streak

The Cleveland Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a three-game home skid. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland has a 41-39 record in home games and a 74-84 record overall. The Guardians have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.99.

Cincinnati has an 81-77 record overall and a 43-34 record on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL. Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games. Spencer Steer has 35 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 12-for-33 with three RBI over the past 10 games. headtopics.com

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs Reds: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by three runs INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Read more:

AP »

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians on Sep 26, 2023.

Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds starting lineups for Sept. 26, 2023: Game No. 158Lucas Giolito and the Guardians take on the Reds at Progressive Field.

MLB Reds vs Guardians Box Score - Sep 26, 2023Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game box score for Sep 26, 2023.

Status uncertain for two Guardians infielders who exited game vs. Reds with injuriesGabriel Arias left Tuesday's game against Cincinnati after the third inning.

Guardians’ early offensive fireworks fizzle in 11-7 loss to persistent RedsThe Guardians hit three home runs, but couldn't keep pace with the Reds' offense.

Guardians faced off against Reds in ‘Battle of Ohio Chess Match’Guardians Steven Kwan, an avid chess player, faces off against Cincinnati Reds right fielder and former Guardian Will Benson in the “Battle of Ohio Chess Match” at Progressive Field Tuesday.

Gibson, Rutschman move Orioles closer to AL East title with 5-1 win over Guardians

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cleveland has a 41-39 record in home games and a 74-84 record overall. The Guardians have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.99.

Cincinnati has an 81-77 record overall and a 43-34 record on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 35 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 12-for-33 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)