Guardians host the Reds on home losing streak

The Cleveland Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a three-game home skid. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland has a 41-39 record in home games and a 74-84 record overall. The Guardians have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.99.
Cincinnati has an 81-77 record overall and a 43-34 record on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL. Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games. Spencer Steer has 35 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 12-for-33 with three RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs Reds: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by three runs INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)