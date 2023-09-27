Guardians give Terry Francona the perfect send off with 4-3 win over Reds

Guardians hang on to beat Reds as Terry Francona says goodbye in his final home game as manager. Francona is stepping down after 11 seasons and six trips to the postseason as Cleveland’s manager. The team handed out 20,000 T-shirts saying “Thank you, Tito.” The same message was written behind first and third base.

Brad Mills, Francona’s old bench coach, showed up to take part in the celebration. “He’s just here for the T-shirt,” joke Fracona before the game. So was Cody Allen, Cleveland’s career leader in saves. In 2016, when Cleveland reached Game 7 of the World Series, Allen went 6 for 6 in saves in the postseason.

It was a good night to be at the ballpark and the playoff-hungry Reds almost ruined it. Cincinnati came into the game trailing the Cubs for the third and final wild card spot in the National League by 1 1/2 games. The Marlins were in front of them, trailing the Cubs by a half game. headtopics.com

They sent lefty Andrew Abbott to the mound with their season hanging by a thread. On Aug. 16, he did a five-and-fly to beat Cleveland at the Great American Ballpark.

about his health; Guardians can wait to see resultsThe Guardians aren’t going to the postseason. They were eliminated Friday despite beating Baltimore. The crowd of 28,915 was there to say goodbye and thank you to Terry Francona in his last home game as manager.

Wednesday night Abbott didn’t get off the tarmac. He lasted just 2 1/2 innings as the Guardians peppered him for eight hits and a 4-0 lead. The eight hits, including seven singles, was reminiscent of last year’s offense, but still should have produced more than three runs.

Reds catcher Luke Maile, who played for Cleveland last year, cut rallies short in the second and third innings. He threw out Myles Straw on the front-end of a double steal in the second and threw out Josh Naylor on an attempted steal of second on strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play to end the third.

Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the second following a leadoff double by Ramon Laureano. Tyler Freeman delivered Laureano with a single through the middle. After Freeman stole second, Brayan Rocchio singled to center to score Freeman, but Rocchio was thrown out at second as he tried to advance on the throw home.

Straw and Jose Tena followed with singles to give Cleveland five straight hits, but Straw was thrown out at third and Cam Gallagher struck out.

Steven Kwan opened the third with a single and took second on a wild pitch. Josh Naylor, with one out, singled to right to make it 3-0. It was Naylor’s 97th RBI.

The Guardians made it 4-0 in the fourth on Tena’s second straight single. Rocchio drew a one-out walk against Daniel Durante, who relieved Abbott in the third. Straw moved Rocchio to second witth a single and Tena brought him home with a 20-hopper through the middle of the infield.

The promising inning ended when Gallagher grounded into a double play.

The Reds made it 4-1 off Bieber in the seventh. Jonathan India doubled with one out and scored on TJ Friedl’s single. Bieber came back to strikeout the next two batters and end the inning.

Rocchio, recalled from Class AAA before the game to replace injured Gabriel Arias, erased a Cincinnati run in the fifth when he threw out Elly De La Cruz at the plate.

Cruz tried to score from second with two out when Will Benson’s single bounced off Naylor’s body at first. Rocchio chased the ball down and made a true throw home to get Cruz.

The Reds cut the lead to 4-3 in the eighth against Trevor Stephan. Nick Martini started the inning with a double and scored on India’s double. India came around to score on ground balls by Friedl and Spencer Steer.

Closer Emmanuel Clase walked the shark tank in the ninth. Noelvi Cruz singled past first with one out, but Laureano threw a strike to second to erase him as he tried for a double. Clase, who dyed his hair blue for the last home game of the season, retired De La Cruz on a grounder to first for his 43rd save in 55 chances.

Bieber (6-6, 3.80) struck out seven, while allowing five hits and one run in seven innings. It might be his last start as a Guardian because he could be traded in the offseason.