Guardians Defeat Twins 3-1 Behind Strong Pitching Performance

David Fry hit a three-run homer and seven Cleveland pitchers combined to allow only two hits as the Guardians defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Saturday. On the day they lost ace Shane Bieber to season-ending elbow surgery, the Guardians showcased the depth of their pitching staff while improving their record to 7-2. Venezuelan Carlos Carrasco pitched three innings, allowing just one run. The 37-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked three before exiting with 78 pitches.

Nick Sandlin (2-0), Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, Scott Barlow, Tyler Beede, and Dominican Emmanuel Clase combined to shut out Minnesota in the final six innings. Clase worked the ninth inning for his fourth save

Guardians Twins Baseball Pitching Homerun

