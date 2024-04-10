Gruesome Details Emerge in Michigan Woman's Kidnapping and Murder Case

Following the arrests of five people in connection to the kidnapping, torture and murder of a Michigan woman, court records are bringing to light gruesome details of what happened in the basement of a home. However, very soon after arriving, the situation turned sour. Officers said Linnette had been attempting to turn the house against Cuevas. Linnette began attacking Cuevas's character, including accusing her of inappropriately touching a child. Three days after arriving at 142 Carlisle St.
from Mich., investigators say Linnette and Cuevas got into a fight over Linnette taking Cuevas's cell phone. Cuevas initially got the best of Linnette but was overpowered after Beamer and Doyle jumped into the fight. Investigators say that Cuevas had been talking with a friend from Mich. when she was attacked and lost control of her phone. In a message thread, it is unclear whether Cuevas or someone else is communicating, which the friend grows suspicious of. Investigators believed that the suspicions were true and that Cuevas was no longer in control of her phone. After that, Cuevas "was subjected to daily beatings and torture" over the course of several weeks. Some of those injuries included stab and slash wounds to the back, a stab wound to the left arm that was attempted to be sutured with fishing line, a destroyed naval cavity, broken ribs, a badly fractured leg, a broken hyoid bone, and damage, blindness and infection to both eyes after fingernails were dug into them
Michigan Woman Kidnapping Murder Court Records Basement Torture Arrests
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
