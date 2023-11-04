Growing Up with Friends: A Cultural Tie and Personal Connection

Growing up as the child of American expats in 1990s Italy, Friends was, for me, more than a cultural tie to the country we’d left behind, where most of our family and friends still lived. It was a kind of religion for my mom, my aunt Flavia, and me, whether we were watching it at Flavia’s apartment in western Massachusetts or on the out-of-date TV at our house in Rome (where the show was called Amici and the dubbing was always high and squeaky)

. After Flavia moved to Italy herself for a few months, our Friends-watching time became even more sacrosanct, to the point that I can still remember exactly which of Rachel’s haircuts my mom found the most flattering. Most of the show’s jokes and cultural references sailed over my head, but I loved being included in the ritual, busying myself whenever Ross crowed about how he and Rachel were “on a break!” when he slept with the Xerox girl so that my mom wouldn’t suddenly remember I was seven and send me to bed. It wasn’t until we moved back to the US when I was eight that I—the strange mix of a shy, weird only child and a class clown desperate to ingratiate myself with my new classmates—really started to identify with Chandler Bing, the awkward, woman-fearing, almost compulsively funny cutup who lived across the hall from the girls’ purple apartment with Joey Tribbian

