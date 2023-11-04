Groveport Madison High School Enhances Security Measures After Retaliation Threat

Groveport Madison High School is taking additional security measures after a group of people arrived at the school for retaliation. The police believe that the individuals had no legitimate reason to be there and were attempting to retaliate against someone involved in after-school activities. The targeted person, a student at the school, was not present at the time. Six individuals between the ages of 16 and 18 will face charges, including criminal trespassing and assault of a police officer

. The school and law enforcement have increased security in response to threats made by students regarding a similar situation on Friday. The safety of everyone involved is a top priority

