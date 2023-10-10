Groups work to protect Jewish Americans following Hamas attack on Israel

The Community Security Service (CSS) conducts a briefing before providing security to the Jewish community.Jewish communities across the country are ramping up security in response to growing antisemitic sentiments following Hamas' attack on Israel on Saturday.

Bernstein, the CEO and National Director of the Community Security Service (CSS), says this number is sure to increase following increased antisemitic sentiments after this weekend’s events. Accounting for only 2.4% of the U.S.

A protestor in Times Square shows a swastika on his mobile phone to pro-Israel supporters during a demonstration in New York City, Oct. 8, 2023."Over the coming weeks, I think it's allowing for people to express their antisemitic rhetoric and belief and really put a lot of that stuff online, and people that are on the fringes are reading these things. headtopics.com

"Firstly, our own security team has been very conscious and we have extra people on guard. There's the perimeters of being walked around on a regular basis. And everybody is on high alert," he said.

Lipskar said the police chief of Bal Harbour, the village where the Shul is located, has sent out notices saying they have ramped up their security. "We want to make sure that every community across North America feels secure, so that people can enjoy and engage in Jewish life," said board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, Julie Platt. headtopics.com

The initiative provides guidance to communities, hires security directors, identifies threats and works to ensure a high quality of security within Jewish communities.

